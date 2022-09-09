HBO has just released a new batch of promo stills for the upcoming fourth episode of House of the Dragon, and they tease the Rogue Prince’s return to King’s Landing after the war for the Stepstones.

In just two days, the HBO prequel series will pick up the narrative after Daemon Targaryen’s brazen duel with the Crab Feeder. Tensions seem to be as high as ever in the Red Keep, and now that the Prince of the City has returned, Paddy Considine’s King Viserys will be forced into still tighter corners so far as the matter of his succession is concerned.

These new stills, which you can check out below, show that Matt Smith’s Daemon has returned to the city wearing a crown of his own. In other images, Viserys and his Hand, Otto Hightower, can be seen arguing, while Alicent and Rhaenyra try to patch up their friendship.

While we’re still far from the infamous Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons, the series is already putting the building blocks in place and hinting at how the struggle is going to come about. Rhaenyra has been proclaimed heir to the Iron Throne but with Alicent giving birth to boy princes, not even the king is still sure if her daughter should ascend the monarchy in the event of his death.

With uncle and niece reunited, there also appears to be something going on between Daemon and Rhaenyra, though to know what it is and whether it spells ill news, we’re going to have to wait until the fourth episode, titled “King of the Narrow Sea,” makes its debut on Sunday.