The SAG noms are out and can every female actor in a comedy series nominee win, please? Asking for a friend

The 2025 Screen Guild Actors Awards nominations were announced on Jan. 8, 2025, and while we’re all cheering about Wicked getting nominated for five awards, I want to talk about one particularly compelling category.

Not one, not two, not three but five amazing actresses were nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. That’s Jean Smart for playing wise Deborah Vance on Hacks, Liza Colón-Zayas and Ayo Edebiri for their clever foodie The Bear characters, Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary, and Kristen Bell (who is also hosting!) for starring alongside the extremely attractive Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This (aka one of my favorite shows of 2024).

Come on! How is anyone supposed to pick just one winner? Let’s break down how incredible these actresses are when it comes to portraying their layered characters. Smart is almost too perfect as an older comedian who has to deal with sexism and ageism in Hollywood. Colón-Zayas stole my heart even more in The Bear season 3, episode 6, “Napkins,” when fans learned about the dark time when she was unemployed and finally found work and family at The Beef. And Edebiri has been knocking it out of the park in every single episode as the vulnerable and smart Sydney, who tries to find her voice while dealing with Carmy’s (Jeremy Allen White) ego and issues (sorry but it’s true).

Brunson not only plays Janine Teagues, one of the best teachers on TV, but she also created Abbott Elementary and is therefore the reason why one of the smartest and loveliest sitcoms exists. Finally, there’s Bell, who lends her pitch-perfect comedic timing to Nobody Wants This as a podcaster who has never opened herself up to true love… until now. But, you know, Brody’s adorable face (and that beard) would make anyone fall in love, so who can blame her?

Every time I try to pick which TV comedy star should win, I get even more frustrated that five awards can’t be handed out. These stars aren’t only skilled actors who have honed their craft for years but good people, too. For example, Brunson has such a kind-hearted approach to making Abbott Elementary and thinks about the people who work on the show as well as the storylines. She told Elle Magazine, “I’m responsible for the employment of many, many people.” She also mentioned “the importance of continuing to open doors for newcomers, who have more room and freedom because of the work that was put in by the people before them.”

If I had to guess, my money would be on Brunson, Edebiri, or Colón-Zayas winning the SAG. Abbott Elementary and The Bear are the two most popular sitcoms in the category, and as much as I loved watching Bell in Nobody Wants This, her performance wasn’t quite as complex as the others’. Sure, one could possibly argue that The Bear has been an awards show darling for far too long and that other shows and actors need to be recognized. But when a show is that wonderful, can anyone really argue with all the accolades?

All I can say is I’m glad I’m not a SAG voter because I would petition the people in charge to let five incredible actresses take home the trophy. I’m almost too excited to watch Bell host the SAG Awards on Feb. 23, 2025 and see who is victorious.

