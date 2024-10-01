‘Adam Brody’s rizz in this show is off the charts’: If you haven’t watched Netflix’s #1 new show yet, I don’t even know what you’re doing

When I first heard about a Netflix rom-com series starring Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, I thought, cool. Like every millennial out there, I swooned over Seth Cohen on The O.C. (and enjoyed The Good Place a few years ago). But Nobody Wants This is my new favorite TV show/total obsession/the only thing I want to talk about. I binged all 10 episodes as fast as humanly possible. And since it’s number one on Netflix, a lot of people agree with me!

Recommended Videos

As Overheard LA editor and podcaster Emily Bernstein pointed out on X, seeing Seth Cohen all grown up is almost too exciting.

Adam Brody’s rizz in this show is off the charts. It’s like Seth Cohen grew a beard and realized how fine he was and sent an entire generation of O.C. girls into heat pic.twitter.com/JwyAmM58ip — Emily Bernstein (@emilybern) September 29, 2024

Other X users agreed that no one can handle how dishy Brody looks. There’s just something about his perfectly messy curls, flawless beard, and his completely likable personality. Let me also take this opportunity to put out a PSA about watching Brody in Fleishman Is In Trouble, which also explores the plight of modern dating and is equally hilarious and clever. But Brody’s Nobody Wants This character is much sweeter and actually relationship material.

Right?! It's like Seth Cohen leveled up and now we're all helpless. The glow-up is unreal! — Shri Kant Yadav (@Shri6600) September 30, 2024

I just started rewatching O. C last week. And then I saw the new show. 😍 — Ansola (@Ansolazi) September 30, 2024

But, since it’s been 21 years since The O.C. premiered in 2003 (I’ll be cliched and say I feel old now), it’s nice to see Brody in a role that feels relevant and age-appropriate. Instead of pretending that Bell and Brody are still in their 20s, Nobody Wants This is about two older people who haven’t found true love yet and are doing their best to be fully themselves in a new relationship. Besides swooning over Brody’s good looks, I love that his character, Noah, is intelligent and emotionally available, and it’s refreshing that he accepts Bell’s character Joanne’s quirks and flaws. While she’s used to putting it all out there on her podcast, she’s afraid to admit how she feels, and he makes her more comfortable talking about her feelings.

Besides getting the chance to watch Brody in almost every scene, which is honestly enough of a hook for Nobody Wants This, I also urge you watch for the smart and hilarious side characters. Noah’s nerdy brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and Joanne’s sharp-tongued sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) sparkle.

While Brody might have been the reason why a lot of people checked out this series, I’m willing to bet they stuck around as soon as they locked into Noah and Joanne’s heart-fluttering love story. Sure, all the required rom-com obstacles are here, from work stress to family pressure, but they all center around one main issue. Noah is a “hot rabbi” and Joanne is agnostic, and more than a few people think that he needs to marry a Jewish woman. While religion can be hard to talk about — and that’s an understatement — the show handles it with intelligence and sensitivity. Creator Erin Foster, who also created the comedy Barely Famous with her twin sister Sara, converted after meeting her husband. Although Nobody Wants This is fiction, her experience definitely informed Noah and Joanne’s story.

Yes, October 2024 is a fun Netflix month, with season 7 of Love is Blind premiering shortly and part 1 of season 4 of the super popular Outer Banks coming out on Oct. 10th. But I truly believe everyone should watch Nobody Wants This because it’s impossible not to fall in love with the witty dialogue, quirky characters, and, yes, the chance to see a grown-up Seth Cohen. Also, if there is a season 2, maybe Noah and Joanne can celebrate Chrismukkah!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy