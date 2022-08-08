‘The Sandman’ fans think Kirby Howell-Baptiste killed it as Death

In the run-up to the release of The Sandman, creator Neil Gaiman valiantly dealt with “fans” on social media who complained about some of the Netflix show’s casting choices — like Cruella actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, the big sister to the eponymous Sandman aka Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge). As well as deftly shooting down racists, Gaiman encouraged people to keep an open mind and promised that he and the producers knew what they were doing when they hired Howell-Baptiste.

Now the show is here, it’s become abundantly clear that nobody should have doubted Gaiman and company for a second. Fans over on the r/Sandman subreddit have been sharing the love for the TV show’s adaptation of Death, who’s always been arguably the most beloved character from the comics. In short, everyone seems to agree that Howell-Baptiste killed it as Death.

It’s all in the eyes.

Even if she didn’t get to say a couple of Death’s most memorable lines from the page.

Howell-Baptiste made her debut in episode six, “The Sound of Her Wings,” which some are calling the best installment of the whole season.

This Redditor sums it up best. While Howell-Baptiste’s Death might not be quite as much the “manic pixie dream death girl” type from the source material, the “sincerity and seriousness” she brings to the part is “absolutely, unmistakably 100% Death.”

The 35-year-old, also known for her roles in Veronica Mars and The Good Place, has previously talked about how she wanted to bring out the “nurturing, caring” side of her character. Meanwhile, Gaiman has revealed that he took Howell-Baptiste aside at Comic-Con to warn her that Death will probably be the most important role of her career because she means so much to people. And we’re already starting to see that play out.

The Sandman season one is streaming on Netflix. A decision on a second season has yet to be made.