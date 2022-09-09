‘The Sandman’ finally dethrones ‘Stranger Things’ from the top of the streaming ratings

The Sandman sat atop the Netflix charts for most of August. The long-awaited live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved horror/fantasy comic proved to be a huge hit, with viewership spiking in its second week after strong word-of-mouth filtered through the viewing public.

Now, we have an idea how it’s doing in comparison to every other show on streaming courtesy of Nielsen – and the outfit reports that the smash hit series has finally knocked Stranger Things off the top spot.

The Sandman was watched for 1.4 billion minutes between 8-14 August, meaning it comes in at the top of all paid-for streaming media. Sony’s Uncharted movie comes in second at 1.18 billion minutes, with Stranger Things in third at 1.12 billion.

'The Sandman' character posters 1 of 5

Click to skip







Click to zoom

Rounding out the charts are Netflix’s Day Shift, Virgin River, Locke & Key, as well as Disney Plus’ Bluey and Lightyear.

The Sandman‘s success should mean a second season is a lock, though we’re holding off on popping champagne corks until an official announcement. After this, the positive critical and audience reception, and the continual topping of the Netflix charts, we’re sure the uncorking will happen sometime soon.

Let’s hope that day isn’t too far away, as after the first season (and excellent bonus episode A Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope) we’re hungry for a second season adapting the awesome Season of Mists and A Game of You storylines. If they wanted to keep the hype train going, then why not a couple of one-off episodes adapting more short stories from the comics?

The Sandman is available to stream on Netflix.