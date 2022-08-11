Netflix’s The Sandman is out now and has brought viewers into the world of the personification of Dreams. It features Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, and while the Logan veteran has the role, he did make a character mistake when seeking it out.

In an article published by Digital Spy today, the 40-year-old says he took off the glasses the character wears during his audition. The Corinthian does not have eyes in The Sandman, but Holbrook also says others did so, too, so it was not a major slip-up at all.

“It was simply because of how each and every single person, the thousands of people that auditioned for it, took off the glasses. And I made the same mistake in the audition. It’s hard not to take off your glasses, and for it to be a moment. I just found a very casual way where… I took off the glasses, and it wasn’t a big deal. I think there’s just time and space when you don’t… when you’re not familiar with something – it is something, because it’s brand new to you – but when you’ve been this for 100 years, it could be very subtle, and the reveal is different.”

Holbrook does not reveal anything else about the future of the streaming service show in the report. It currently has 10 episodes and a fresh critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 78 reviews. A second season of the Neil Gaiman comic adaptation has not been announced as of this story’s filing.