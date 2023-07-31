The ‘Stranger Things’ cast ranked by net worth

Stranger Things has taken the world by storm since its release in 2016, and its cast has skyrocketed to fame right along with it. The young stars have had the opportunity to start businesses, appear on Broadway, and star in Oscar-nominated films. With success rolling in from all angles, the cash is rolling in too.

Here is the cast ranked by net worth as of 2023 according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. It is worth noting that these numbers are typically an estimate, so take them with a grain of salt.

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink joined the cast during season 2 of the Netflix series. She quickly won over audiences’ hearts and has gone on to star in Taylor Swift’s All Too Well short film and the Oscar-Nominated film The Whale. Sink reportedly makes $150,000 per episode in the latest season and has a respectable net worth of $1 million as of early 2023.

Noah Schnapp

Aside from his role as Will Byers on Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp has taken the TikTok world by storm, earning 32 million followers. He is currently a student at the University of Pennsylvania and has a net worth of $3 million, according to online information, making $250,000 per episode in the most recent season.

Caleb McLaughlin

Best known for his role as Lucas Sinclair in the show, Caleb McLaughlin actually began his career as Young Simba on Broadway’s The Lion King. More recently, he released a new song entitled “Soul Traveler” and became a spokesperson for Dior. He reportedly made $250,00 per episode in the most recent season and has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Maya Hawke

Uma Thurman’s daughter, Maya Hawke, joined the cast in season 2 and quickly became a fan favorite. After rising to stardom on the show Hawke starred alongside Camila Mendes in the Netflix movie Do Revenge and in the Wes Anderson film Asteroid City. The 25-year-old has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is best known for his role as Mike Wheeler but he is also a relatively successful musician with his indie-rock band The Aubreys which just released a single entitled “KATO”. Wolfhard also starred in It and It Part Two. Wolfhard has a reported net worth of $4 million.

Charlie Heaton

Charlie Heaton is best known for playing Jonathan Byers on Stranger Things but also starred in the 2020 film New Mutants and will appear with Al Pacino in the upcoming film Billy Knight. The 29-year-old reportedly made $150,000 per episode and has a current net worth of $4 million.

Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer plays Nancy Wheeling in the Netflix show but also appeared in the Peacock comedy Based on a True Story. Aside from the much anticipated fifth season of Stranger Things, the actress is set to appear in the 2023 mystery All Fun and Games. The 28-year-old also has a reported net worth of $4 million.

Joe Keery

Joe Keery began starring as Steve Harrington in season 1 of Stranger Things and quickly became a heartthrob. Keery has also starred in movies like Spree and Free Guy and even performed in the musical group Post Animal until 2019. The 31-year-old’s estimated net worth is $4 million.

Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo won the hearts of Stranger Things fans in season 1 with his role as Dustin Henderson, but he actually began his career on Broadway. The 20-year-old starred in shows like Les Misérables and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and currently plays Tobias in Sweeney Todd on Broadway. He also starred in the 2022 Netflix film Honor Society. His estimated net worth is $5 million. From the young stars who made their names in Stranger Things, Matarazzo would seem one of the biggest winners.

David Harbour

David Harbour is most recognizable for his role as Hopper, but since rising to stardom, he has booked roles in every corner of Hollywood. From Black Widow to Violent Night to War of Worlds the 48-year-old has been booked and busy. He even has an upcoming blockbuster entitled Grand Tourismo coming out in August 2023. After all of his hard work, Harbour reportedly has a net worth of $6 million.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobbir Brown broke onto the acting scene in her role as Eleven and even received multiple Primetime Emmy nominations for the role. She has gone on to star in the Enola Holmes Netflix films series and also launched her own beauty brand, Florence by Mills in 2019. The actress is also the youngest Goodwill ambassador for UNICEF. She has an estimated net worth of $14 million. This should come as no surprise given how synonymous her image has become with Stranger Things itself.

Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder has been a staple in Hollywood for over 30 years, but Stranger Things fans know her as Joyce Byers. She has starred in cult classics like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Heathers. She is also set to appear in the 2024 Beetlejuice sequel with Jenna Ortega. The actress has amassed an estimated net worth of $18 million from all of her work in Hollywood.

The cast is expected to get a raise for the final season of the show earning up to $9 million per episode. Stranger Things is set to release season 5 in 2025, until then fans will have to watch and rewatch their favorite characters on Netflix and look out for any and all upcoming projects.