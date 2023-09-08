The streaming service nobody watches dropping a blockbuster series that looks completely unmissable is the content wars in a nutshell

No offense intended to anyone who happily shells out their monthly subscription fee, but Apple TV is quite comfortably the least popular of all the major streaming services available in terms of nothing but sheer subscribers numbers.

Netflix leads the pack with an estimated 238 million, with Prime Video recently patting itself on the back for passing the 200 million barrier. Much further down the line, there’s the reported 146 million active Disney Plus accounts, the 82 million touted by Warner Bros. as being Max viewers, the 61 million of Paramount Plus, and the 48 million of Hulu. Meanwhile, Apple is way down at 40 million.

And yet, the platform continues to attract the biggest stars, the brightest filmmakers, and the biggest budget to knock out top-quality content that never manages to seize the zeitgeist in the same way as its biggest rivals, despite many of them being equally as good if not infinitely better than the cultural juggernauts known the world over. Rarely has that proven to be truer than in the case of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which looks completely unmissable regardless of whether you’re up to date on the MonsterVerse or not.

Of course, WB has already taken a pounding for allowing the episodic spin-off from the theatrical franchise it distributed to slip through its fingers and land in the hands of a competitor, but it would also be fair to say that Legacy of Monsters would find a much bigger viewership were it to air on the streaming home of Godzilla, King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

That being said, nobody’s going to be shocked if the numbers spike come November, because the series looks awesome.