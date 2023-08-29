The streaming service that co-produced an acclaimed hit thriller not just removing it from the library next week, but completely washing its hands of the upcoming season 2

On the surface, you’d think the streaming service that acted as the co-producers of an acclaimed international hit that racked up a Certified Fresh approval rating of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and had been issued a rapid fire renewal for season 2 would be all-in on further adventures, but the complete opposite has proven to be true when it comes to Max and The Tourist.

Headlined by Jamie Dornan, the Bourne-esque thriller finds a man waking up in an Australian hospital with absolutely no idea who he is or how he ended up there, only for the events of his past to start drip-feeding their way back into his consciousness at the same time nefarious forces begin to close in, even if he’s got no clue as to why they’re after him, or who he even is.

Image via BBC

A co-production between Max and the BBC, The Tourist aired exclusively on the former in the United States, and more episodes were ordered just two months after it first premiered in January of last year. Shooting commenced this past April, but it appears as though Warner Bros. wants absolutely nothing to do with it anymore.

Not only has it been confirmed that The Tourist will be leaving Max a week from Friday on Sept. 8, but there are no plans for the streaming service to air season 2, leaving it without a locked-in distribution deal in the United States. Clearly, scripted content is fast becoming the enemy as David Zaslav continues to shave as many pennies as possible from the budget.