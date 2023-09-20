The ‘Suits’ cast, ranked by net worth

While Suits may be a little bit more glamorous than the real lives of high powered solicitors and closers, the actors playing the vibrant characters are definitely sitting on some bank. The bulk of the stars that make up the series were already quite known before the show began airing. Moreover, even the relatively unknown actors quickly became household names. This has led to some pretty comfortable net worths.

For a whopping nine seasons, Suits was one of the most-watched legal dramas of all time. The witty and brilliantly written series focused on the lives of the intelligent lawyers that make up the Pearson Hardman firm. Centered around the two leads, Harvey Specter and Mike Ross, Suits covers a wide range scandalous lawsuits, personal drama, and office politics. Furthermore, while it has a hoard of serious moments, the series shines best when it ventures into mild comedy. As the actors have all said goodbye to their roles for good, they’re all still swimming in some level of financial security (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Amanda Schull (Katrina Bennett)

Amanda Schull was a very interesting addition to the Suits cast. Her character, Katrina Bennett was introduced as a driven associate whose loyalties were often questioned by the viewers. Her recurring role lasted from seasons two till seven, before she was upgraded to the main cast. Outside of acting, Schull had already made a name for herself as a stellar ballerina. She danced with San Francisco Ballet from 1999 until 2006. Today, she boasts a comfy net worth between $1 and $5 million.

Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt)

Portrayed by Rick Hoffman, Louis Litt is the typical character who fans seem to have a love-hate relationship with. Louis is a brilliant but socially awkward attorney driven by his desire for approval. Hoffman beautifully captured the nuances of Louis’ humorous and emotional journey, from being a hilariously self-absorbed antagonist to a character who earns our sympathy and affection. Hoffman’s net worth is estimated to be about $3 million. Although he is a talented actor, he does not have as extensive a portfolio of high-earning projects compared to some of his co-stars.

Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen)

Sarah Rafferty injected sharp wit, humor, and charisma into the character of Donna Paulsen. Known for her impeccable fashion choices, Donna is a deeply knowledgeable legal secretary with an unparalleled ability to read people. Donna is shown to have unwavering loyalty to Harvey Specter and is unapologetically self-assured. Her enduring friendship with Harvey also added a layer of emotional depth to the series. Rafferty’s steady acting in the show contributed to her overall wealth and her net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million.

Wendell Pierce (Robert Zane)

Joining the Suits’ cast in its later seasons as Robert Zane, Wendell Pierce took on the role of a formidable attorney and father of Rachel Zane. Pierce brought a fresh dynamic to the show and his portrayal of Robert added depth to the Zane family backstory. Despite joining late, he became an essential addition to the ensemble cast due to his character’s principled nature and legal acumen. Pierce had a successful acting career before joining Suits and continued to work on various projects such as The Wire and Treme afterward. His net worth is estimated to be between $8 million.

Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross)

Patrick J. Adams took on the role of Mike Ross, a brilliant but fraudulent lawyer with a photographic memory. Mike’s journey was the central narrative arc of the show. He went from a bike messenger to a respected attorney at Person Specter Litt. The character is known for his mix of vulnerability, intelligence, and charm. His chemistry with Gabriel Macht’s Harvey Specter was the heart and soul of the show, creating a dynamic partnership that fans cherished. Adams has had a successful acting career both before and after Suits and his net worth is estimated to be approximately $10 million.

Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter)

Playing the enigmatic and charismatic Harvey Specter was Gabriel Macht. Harvey is a top-tier lawyer with an expensive taste in suits, a razor-sharp mind, and an unwavering loyalty to his colleagues. Macht’s chemistry with the other cast members is one of the show’s defining features. His portrayal of Harvey is a testament to his acting prowess which made him one of the standout stars of the show. His net worth is estimated to be approximately $10 million.

Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson)

The role of Jessica Pearson was played elegantly by Gina Torres. Jessica Pearson is the managing partner of Pearson Specter Litt and she is known for her cut-throat way of navigating the world of corporate law. The actress embodied power and poise in her portrayal of Jessica making her a standout character and role model for many. Gina Torres has had a diverse acting career and her net worth is estimated to be in the range of $10 million to $15 million.

Katherine Heigl (Samantha Wheeler)

That’s right! She may have only been on the show for two seasons, but seasoned veteran Katherine Heigl’s net worth is no joke. The Grey’s Anatomy and rom-com alum starred as the brilliant attorney Samantha Wheeler. Heigl made her mark in the series, and she brought her signature charm to the role. However, she’s been in the game long before Suits, and boasts a delicious net worth of $30 million. Even Wheeler would be proud!

Meghan Markle (Rachel Zane)

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was widely known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits. The actress portrayed a determined paralegal with dreams of becoming a lawyer. Rachel became a beloved figure among fans because of her intelligence, ambition, and grace. Meghan’s performance and her real-life fairy tale romance with Prince Harry added greatly to the show’s allure. Meghan’s net worth has grown significantly after her marriage to Prince Harry and her other ventures. Her estimated net worth is approximately $60 million.