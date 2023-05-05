‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ invites us back to Cousins Beach this July in hilarious new video

There’s nothing like summer at Cousins Beach, and the Fisher and Conklin families are inviting us for the next chapter in their story of love, friendship, and family as Prime Video gears up to release the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Fans were eagerly anticipating a teaser trailer to drop on May 5, as that’s the date it dropped last spring for the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and while today did bring good news for those of us waiting to get back to Cousins, it wasn’t your usual teaser trailer. It was a hilarious video of the cast as they got what they initially thought was a mistaken text from author Jenny Han.

The video turned into the cast announcing that Summer Fridays are a thing this year and that the Conklin and Fisher families and their friends will be swimming into our hearts starting on July 14.

When we first met Belly Conklin, she was about to embark on a journey of self-discovery during a summer that could change everything for her. For the first time, she felt like her dreams had the power and potential to come true; she felt like this could be the trip that changed everything for her, the one that brought her face to face with true love, with her passion — Conrad Fisher.

Season one saw Belly as she realized what she felt for Conrad was love, but she also had room in her heart for another great passion — herself. She followed her heart, had crushes and summer flings, and realized that her wish for Conrad was still true but needed more than pieces of him. She wanted him to want her, too. Of course, when Conrad’s long-held secret was revealed, Belly understood why he’d been so hot and cold during her favorite season together. We ended season one on the beach, with Conrad and Belly and her believing in miracles.

Those who read Jenny Han’s books know that season two takes a very different turn, and we’ve yet to see what changes she’ll bring to Belly’s story when it hits our screens this summer, but one thing is for sure — it’s going to be an emotional ride.

So pack your beach bags, sunscreen, and pomegranate margaritas — it’s time to head back to cousins. Oh, and don’t forget to grab some tissues, too. There will be many tears on the horizon.