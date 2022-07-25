Grab your beach towels and your Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah shirts because the cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty is back in Cousins. That’s right — principal photography for season two is officially underway.

Season one debuted on Amazon Prime Video early this summer, and viewers binge-watched all seven episodes in record time. It’s all about summer love, friendships, and the magic we find if we allow ourselves to see it.

Jenny Han wrote the book trilogy beginning with The Summer I Turned Pretty, followed by It’s Not Summer Without You, and We’ll Always Have Summer, telling the continued tales of the Fisher and Conklin families.

Season two will likely tell the story of It’s Not Summer Without You, the second installment in the trilogy and a genuinely emotional one. The official Instagram account for the series shared a photo of author Han next to Belly herself, Lola Tung, on set for the next exciting season.

The Conklin and Fisher families have been visiting Cousins since Belly, Jeremiah, Conrad, and Steven were young. The husbands would stay when work allowed, but the family acknowledged that the house and the summer belonged to the mothers and kids — just as they liked it.

In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly wishes for her first kiss and her first love to be Conrad Fisher — but not just that. Belly wants Conrad to love her, too, the way she’s loved him since she was ten.

The summer sees highs and lows for Belly as she realizes that sometimes our dreams come true in ways we don’t expect. She experiences loss and heartache but also a lot of firsts. It’s that integral summer of change, the one of love first blooming, and the final episode left us on the edge of a massive cliffhanger.

Secrets had been spilled, confessions were made, and promises gave a renewed sense of hope that the following year and that dreamy next summer might hold something special for the Fishers and the Conklin.

We won’t spoil it for you if you haven’t seen it yet, but the news that season two is underway is welcome to fans waiting on bated breath to see what’s next for Belly and her great love(s). For our favorite tv moms, and for the rest of the ‘summer kids’ who we all adore.

You can watch the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty now on Amazon Prime Video.