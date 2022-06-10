The surprise influence that helped make ‘Ms. Marvel’ such a massive hit

Ms. Marvel is one of Disney Plus’s biggest Marvel hits so far, and one that apparently emerged from the unlikeliest of collaborations.

While Ms. Marvel may seem like the most vibrant and fun Marvel series yet, according to head writer Bisha K. Ali, the creation of the show was assisted by the creator of something drastically different — WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer. In an interview with ScreenRant, it was revealed how much Schaefer helped the creative process for Ms. Marvel.

“When I was on Loki, Winter Soldier was on the other side of the hall and next door was WandaVision. Jac Schaeffer has been such a generous, kind mentor and a person has become a great friend of mine. Being able to build those relationships first as I stepped into this role – and particularly Jac, as I believe I couldn’t have gone through any of this without her guidance and knowledge – was a huge help to me in this creative process when I went into running Ms. Marvel.”

This collaboration would seem to have produced the perfect result as Ms. Marvel is currently the best-reviewed Marvel series so far. With guidance from Schaefer, Ali was able to begin crafting what would become Ms. Marvel after concluding her work on Loki — another series that’s diametrically opposite to Ms. Marvel‘s light-heartedness.

Fans are set to get more Ms. Marvel action each week as the show launches a new episode each Wednesday. If you haven’t yet seen episode one it is available to stream on Disney Plus.