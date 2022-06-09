‘Ms. Marvel’ is the best-reviewed Marvel series so far

Ms. Marvel is the latest Disney Plus series from Marvel Studios and it is also the most well-received so far according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The new series that introduced Khamala Khan to the MCU currently has an extremely impressive critic score of 95 percent for its first two episodes which have been available for critics to review.

As for the audience score, having just one episode out, the series still has an impressive 88 percent which falls in line with previous Marvel Disney Plus shows.

Having a 95 percent Tomatometer, Ms. Marvel has dethroned Loki, which previously held the highest score with 92 percent tying with Hawkeye. Trailing just behind is the first Marvel Disney Plus show WandaVision which currently has a score of 91 percent.

While this may be the critic conscientious, as for audience score the leading show right now is Moon Knight which has 92 percent while Loki and Hawkeye each boast 91, and Ms. Marvel and Wandavision tie at 88.

The only other live-action Marvel series that has been released on Disney Plus, Falcon and the Winter Soldier trails behind with an 83 percent critic score and 84 percent audience score.

Given that there are still many episodes of Ms. Marvel still to air this score will likely fluctuate greatly and could potentially get higher.

Ms. Marvel is set to air a new episode each Wednesday until the season is over, and if you haven’t yet checked it out the first episodes are available to stream on Disney Plus right now.