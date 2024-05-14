The tragic ways that Chance Perdomo’s Andre proved he was the hero of ‘Gen V’

Though set in the world of The Boys, the college spin-off, Gen V, portrays a different perspective. The co-eds of the series may be supes, but the series takes place at a time before Vought has a chance to corrupt them.

Recommended Videos

Andre (Chance Perdomo) is a supe legacy at the school and the most heroic of the bunch. Initially, he has no interest in furthering his father’s supe brand but inevitably becomes the reluctant hero of the series. Perdomo tragically died in late March 2024 just before Gen V season 2 filming began, so let’s take a look back at Andre’s best moments.

5. Luke’s Death

Luke’s death at the end of the first episode sets the tone for the rest of season 1. After discovering that he has been abused and lied to, Luke kills his favorite professor, Brink (Clancy Brown), and is unable to live with himself. But before he does, Andre proves himself to be a true friend to Golden Boy. He can’t believe his best friend has murdered someone, but once he does, tries to do anything he can to save him.

When Luke comes out of the school and sees the cameras on him, Andre urges him to ignore them. “It’s just me and you,” he tells Luke, trying to bring him down to earth. His efforts regrettably do not impact Luke’s decision, but it is a turning point for the supe. At that moment, Andre’s life changes, and he does anything he can to uncover the truth.

4. Andre Misses the Interview

The characters of Gen V are consistently confronted with character-defining moments. Andre’s decision to miss his televised interview after Luke’s death is one of the best. Instead of the national exposure his father desires, Andre misses the interview, allowing Marie to take all the credit. He alternatively decides to take the opportunity to find out what’s really going on in the bowels of the school.

When searching through Brink’s office, he learns that not only is Luke’s brother Sam (Asa Germann) alive but he’s being held captive in a torture chamber beneath the school. This moment is the point of no return. Andre dismisses his potential to be a commended superhero and decides to do what is right.

3. Andre Searches For Sam

Andre’s main conflict throughout the season is with his father. Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) wants his son to take up his mantle but Andre is more concerned with the reasons behind Luke’s death. When he finds out that Sam is still alive, he knows what he has to do, even if it brings him consequences from his father. He enlists Emma’s (Lizze Broadway) help finding Sam, even while his father and the whole school are mourning their fallen professor. Polarity tries to dissuade Andre from pursuing his investigation, but that only makes Andre more determined to uncover the conspiracy.

2. Andre Tells Cate To Wake Up

Gen V has all the twists and turns of its flagship series and then some. The biggest is the reveal that Cate (Maddie Phillips) has been mind-controlling her friends to keep The Woods a secret the entire time. This reveal puts a significant wedge between her and Andre. Unable to trust that she won’t mind wiping him, Andre is furious and betrayed by her. Even so, he can’t let her die.

Cate is so consumed with guilt that she considers allowing her mind to unravel and her with it. Andre demands that she keep fighting despite the fact that their relationship is effectively over. He knows she can be better and rallies her to keep fighting and redeem herself.

1. The Final Battle

In the season finale, it turns out that The Woods did too much damage for anyone to come out clean. Sam is too traumatized to go on as he is with Cate consumed by revenge. She pushes Sam to feel nothing and the two of them wreak havoc on campus. Andre joins Marie and Jordan (London Thor/Derek Luh) as they fight to protect the innocent people at the school. This decision comes at a cost for Andre. He is again at odds with the person he loves, but there is another complication. He has just learned that his father’s powers are killing him, and the same may happen to Andre.

Regardless, Andre uses his abilities to become the hero he was meant to be. No matter how hard it is, he fights as best he can, even if it causes repercussions. Gen V season 1 ends on a cliffhanger with Cate and Sam being lauded by Vought, and Andre and his friends in captivity. Andre and these characters understand what The Seven has decided to forget. Being a hero means doing the right thing, even when it’s hard.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more