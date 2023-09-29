Every Godolkin student’s superpower in ‘Gen V’, explained

Warning: Minor spoilers for Gen V to follow.

The Boys is finally back, but not in the way we’re used to; indeed, Gen V has finally begun expanding Eric Kripke’s high-flying superhero mythos from the grounds of Godolkin University, where young Supes contend with such college hurdles as interpersonal rivalries, last-minute studying, and the dreaded Freshman 15 (except, in Godolkin’s case, the 15 refers to body count — by which I mean number of kills, not sexual partners, mind you — rather than pounds).

Suffice to say that the smartly subversive, gore-soaked debauchery we’ve come to expect from this canon is still very much on the menu with Gen V, and given the show’s kinetic equation of gung-ho, superpowered college freshmen opposite some heinous underground secrets involving shady human experiments, it’s no bold statement to say that we audiences are eating better than ever before.

But, exactly what sort of threat do these students pose to Godolkin’s dark operation? Here’s what each student featured in Gen V looks to be bringing to the table, superpower-wise.

Marie Moreau – Blood manipulation

Photo via Prime Video

Marie Moreau, a competitive freshman and the show’s protagonist, has the ability to psychically control and alter the density of blood, which she can utilize for particularly deadly attacks. Her power extends to the blood of others as well; a talent that’s proven to be an asset for her more altruistic side, but could just as well ensure that she becomes the most powerful and dangerous Supe on campus, and subsequently the biggest thorn in the side of Godolkin.

The power doesn’t come without its consequences, of course, given that Marie needs to make painful incisions in her hands in order to use her ability (incisions that may or may not always lead to the use of said ability, at that), to say nothing of the trauma her power carries as the cause of her parents’ death; being a fantastically-written protagonist doesn’t come without its drawbacks, as it turns out.

Andre Anderson – Metal manipulation

Image via Prime Video

A popular student and the initial tip of the spear in the fight against Godolkin, Andre Anderson has the ability to psychically manipulate metal, which he can use to bend, move, and weaponize metallic objects. It seems he can manipulate multiple pieces of metal at a time, making him a force to be reckoned with provided the necessary materials are nearby.

Andre makes for a curious parallel to Magneto, given that Marvel’s premier metal-bender is one of the X-Men’s most complicated antagonists, and Gen V is clearly meant to be The Boys‘ answer to Marvel’s X-Men stories. Indeed, Andre boasts a comparable complexity, given his multi-layered expression of masculinity to go with his disdain for the world’s tiresome Supe dynamics, as well as his contentious relationship with his father; the influential Supe known as Polarity who seems to have no interest in letting Godolkin’s secrets leak.

Emma Meyer – Shrinking

Image via Prime Video

Emma Meyer, the roommate and closest friend of Marie, possesses the ability to shrink, similar to the ill-fated Termite from the first episode of season three of The Boys (if you know, you know).

It’s not quite as straightforward as Termite’s ability, though; given that she’s one of the show’s most prominent characters, making her power the exact same as one of The Boys‘ throwaway Supes seems a bit too lazy. That, and the writers saw the perfect opportunity to use her power to call attention to a prevalent social issue; an act that’s always been the bread and butter of The Boys.

In a nutshell, Emma’s shrinking ability only activates when she forces herself to throw up, only growing again when she eats. Difficult a watch as it can be, the dynamic makes for a brilliant commentary on body image and eating disorders all while making Emma a cut above the rest whenever espionage and infiltration becomes the name of the game.

Cate Dunlap – Mind control

Image via Prime Video

Superpowers don’t get any more terrifying or dangerous than mind control, so the student body is perhaps thanking the stars that such an ability manifested in the all-about-consent Cate, who, on top of that, also happens to be the most proactive agent against Godolkin’s underground practices, second only to Andre.

Indeed, her ability to force others to act by her will with just a simple touch is no doubt one of the greatest weapons in the ragtag team’s arsenal; they’ll just have to exercise it with caution, lest Cate succumb to the physical and psychological injuries brought on by using her power too much.

Jordan Li – Sex swap

Image via Prime Video

Jordan Li is one of Godolkin’s top students, which, at first, is infinitely intriguing given that their power is to instantly change the sex of their body; an ability that, on the surface, doesn’t seem to have much in the way of practical application.

But Jordan’s powers go beyond that metamorphosis; they can heal fatal injuries by transforming at just the right moment, their male body seems to have the additional power of enhanced durability, while their female body can seemingly blast opponents with waves of kinetic energy from their hands. Couple that with impressive hand-to-hand combat prowess, and Jordan has a strong claim as the de facto Swiss Army Knife of Godolkin.

Luke Riordan – Fire affinity

Image via Prime Video

Luke Riordan is Godolkin University’s golden boy both figuratively and literally, given his popularity with the student body and having chosen Golden Boy as his superhero name. He has the ability to create and control fire all over his body, allowing him to fly, shoot fireballs, deliver red-hot punches, and explode in a ball of fire (which is far and away his riskiest move, as you may or may not be aware).

Either way, fire is an incredibly destructive force, and having it in your back pocket like Luke does would instantly turn anyone into an instant powerhouse on the battlefield; it’s no wonder he claimed the spot of Godolkin’s top student.

Sam Riordan – Super strength and invulnerability

Image via Prime Video

Sam, the brother of Luke, has the classic superhero combo of super strength and durability, and is the one of the first Godolkin captives we’re introduced to in the show, dressed in an all grey sweatsuit and angrily screaming about never going back to “The Woods,” the underground prison and Supe research facility hidden beneath the school.

Any superhero enthusiast knows that enhanced strength and resilience is one of the most reliable and effective abilities a superhuman can have, and while rescuing him became one of the team’s first priorities due to his familial connection to Luke, the prospect of having such a powerhouse for an ally probably didn’t hurt either.

Unnamed Godolkin students and captives

Image via Prime Video

Beyond the named students, a number of other young adult Supes have shown up on Godolkin grounds throughout the show, including a girl with laser vision (who, given that the sweatsuit she wears is the same as Sam’s, is almost certainly another one of Godolkin’s captives), a performing arts student who possesses a Black Canary-esque sonic screech, the invisible residence hall proctor known as Maverick, a girl whose ability to stretch is only matched by her penchant for fake tears, another freshman with a tail, and countless other Supes who have their whole lives ahead of them, provided they don’t get grabbed by any malicious scientists.

Gen V is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes premiering every Thursday until the series finale on Nov. 3.