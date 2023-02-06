‘The Umbrella Academy’ kicks off production on season 4

Good news for fans of the Netflix show The Umbrella Academy today as the streamer announced filming began on the show’s fourth and final season. Netflix also shared a cast photo, which included Elliot Page and the rest of the crew in their street clothes.

In addition to Page, the show stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min and Ritu Arya. So what’s in Season 4? Showrunner Steve Blackman said it’s going to cover one of the biggest mysteries from the source material – the graphic novels by Gerard Way (who, by the way, is also the lead singer of My Chemical Romance).

“I don’t want to say what it is, Blackman said, “but the fans will probably figure it out.” Here’s that photo:

It’s all been leading to this. The final season of The Umbrella Academy is now in production! pic.twitter.com/0Wl3GT6kMR — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) February 6, 2023

The Umbrella Academy tells the story of a group of superpowered siblings who reunite after their father’s untimely demise. In the process they discover a sinister threat that threatens to end the world.

At the end of last season, Reginald was in control of a new timeline where the group doesn’t have any special powers. Allison and Sloane were also missing. The big trial of the latest season will be the siblings trying to get their powers back.

“There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence,” Blackman said. “But how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater.”

What else do we know? This season of the show will be shorter than the ones that came before it, according to Blackman on Twitter.

It’s true. But you’re going to love them. https://t.co/jV9ysCcPK0 — Steve Blackman (@SteveBlackmanTV) December 14, 2022

Instead of 10 episodes, we’re getting six. The first episode is called “The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want.” There’s no premiere date just yet, but some sources say they could be done shooting the latest season as early as May. This would mean we could get the season either at the end of this year or the start of the next one.