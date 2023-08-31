The unraveling of a 150 year-old murder marks the next unexpected expansion of Netflix’s stealthy DC universe

James Gunn might be calling the shots, but Netflix nonetheless continues quietly carving out a corner of the DC universe to call its very own, with Bodies the latest impending addition to an already-motley crew.

After saving Lucifer from extinction, the comic book adaptation was reborn as one of the streaming service’s biggest original shows, before it went back to the well with the blockbuster series that finally dragged Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman out of development hell.

The latter has also hinted that Dead Boy Detectives – sold off to Netflix by Warner Bros. – will be folded into the same mythology as his other high-profile project, but Bodies has largely slipped under the radar despite being based on the graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer that was published by DC Comics.

Image via Netflix

Indulging the customer base’s love of a good murder, the eight-episode series boasts an ingenious twist, in that the story unfolds across four distinct time periods while still following the same case. Detectives in the 1890s, 1940s, 2010s, and 2050 all get dragged into the same conspiracy revolving around a body discovered in Whitehall, so it’s far from your average procedural.

Captain America: Brave New World‘s Marvel Cinematic Universe debutant Shira Haas and character actor extraordinaire Stephen Graham are among the ensemble, with Bodies shaping up to be the least comic booky comic book project of 2023. An Oct. 19 release date has now been confirmed, and based on the premise along it would be safe to assume that Netflix has yet another winner on its blood-covered hands.