‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ believes humanity is enduring a test

The Walking Dead Universe is gearing up to expand its ever-evolving realm with the debut of the most highly anticipated spinoff thus far and what will undeniably grow to become one of the most beloved in television history — The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Norman Reedus will reprise his role (quite literally, as the character was crafted specifically for him) in the spinoff, which promises that humanity is “enduring a test,” as told by a haunting new poster for the upcoming series.

The Walking Dead‘s official X (Twitter) account released the images today, one version in French and another in English, and you’re not alone if you can’t bring yourself to look away from them. Clémence Poésy demands your attention as she stares into your soul, and if you’ve paid attention to any of the trailer or teaser snaps so far, you know she’s going to be an integral part of the series as a whole.

We hope this test isn't in french. #DarylDixon pic.twitter.com/4wlGoowFPV — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 23, 2023

Daryl Dixon will be a breath of fresh air for fans of the long-running survival series, and with good reason. As Reedus himself said in a recent interview, the spinoff for Dixon is something unlike that which we’ve seen in the realm of The Walking Dead thus far:

“I feel like we’re not cranking it out for numbers on a Sunday night. We’re making art, and there’s moving dialogue. It’s a different animal and it’s beautiful, it’s touching, and it’s sort of amazing to look at and listen to and watch and feel.”

Calling the series art, using words like beautiful and touching, and then reminiscing back to the trailer — one thing is abundantly clear: Daryl Dixon isn’t just telling a story; it will take fans on an emotional rollercoaster, highlighting a survival storyline in a light that’s as profound as it is poetic.

With soft music playing through the trailer, a tone over the scenes that looks like something out of a dream, and an emotional Daryl at the helm, we’re more excited than ever before to learn what society we’ll soon get a look at, and how Daryl fits into it.

You can see The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon when it begins airing on Sept. 10; you won’t want to miss a minute of it.