‘You fall into a rhythm of repeating things’: Norman Reedus discusses biggest issue ‘The Walking Dead’ ahead of ‘Daryl Dixon’ release

It’s impossible to imagine the realm of The Walking Dead without Norman Reedus‘ Daryl Dixon, and the fact that one of the most popular characters in the story was crafted just for the actor says a lot about what he brings to the table — and trust us, he brings a lot to the table.

He’s so beloved, in fact, that fans are eagerly anticipating Dixon’s spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, as the next avenue of storytelling among the realm of the undead — and by the sounds of it, it’s going to be a journey unlike anything we’ve seen before, much to Reedus’ delight.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Reedus describes the series in a way that makes us wish we could fast-forward to the day of its debut.

“I feel like we’re not cranking it out for numbers on a Sunday night. We’re making art, and there’s moving dialogue. It’s a different animal and it’s beautiful, it’s touching, and it’s sort of amazing to look at and listen to and watch and feel.”

Kicking off on Sept. 10, Daryl Dixon will take audiences on an emotional journey, one more profound than anything we’ve experienced before. Of course, that doesn’t mean he has any qualms about The Walking Dead. In fact, those who have been involved in TWD via convention circuits and fan events know that Reedus loves The Walking Dead as much as we all do, and he is so grateful to be part of something otherworldly and noteworthy.

“I was part of a giant machine that was awesome. With this, there’s something really personal to me about what we’re doing, and it just feels so right. We have all the elements of The Walking Dead that people love. There are tears and screams, and it’s full of all the things that the original show had — especially those early years of The Walking Dead — but it’s also unique and going to speak for itself.”

Tears and screams, emotional moments, a beautiful piece of art: it goes without saying that Daryl Dixon will undeniably be a turning point for the universe of walkers, survivors, and the characters we love so much. Another exciting aspect is the rediscovery of Dixon that fans will soon experience, a rediscovery Reedus himself got, too.

“I think with doing a show as long as The Walking Dead for that many years, whether you know it or not, you fall into a rhythm of repeating things that work. I found myself saying some of the same lines over and over and did all the other sorts of storylines that we had done before, maybe with another character or whatever. Now, we’re not following anything.”

For fans of The Walking Dead, those who built themselves into a family of fans worldwide, those who dedicated Sundays to the day that “belonged to the dead,” and those who traveled the world for once-in-a-lifetime experiences with your favorite actors and friends — this chapter of the story truly feels like it’s for us, and we can’t wait.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon kicks off on Sept. 10, and you’d better get your tissues and your Daryl angel wings vest ready. It’s going to be an emotional ride.