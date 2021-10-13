The Walking Dead Fans Are Going Bonkers Over New Spin-Off Anthology Announcement

With AMC’s recent announcement of a spin-off anthology horror series based off the monumentally successful The Walking Dead, fans have been going bonkers at the possibilities of what may come from the series’ expanded universe.

Last year, the announcement that the franchise’s main The Walking Dead show would be concluded with the now-ongoing 11th season brought with it the announcement that a new spinoff series would be coming.

We are getting the news confirmed today by the official The Walking Dead on AMC Twitter account that the show will be arriving to the network in 2022.

You can check out AMC’s announcement Tweet below:

The universe is getting bigger… Tales of The Walking Dead coming in 2022. pic.twitter.com/JSg5zyDcJQ — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 12, 2021

But with the show reportedly including both classic and new coming characters stand-alone anthology format, plenty are voicing who they want to see make a return to the zombie-infested world.

RIP Glenn:

bring him back pls 🥺pic.twitter.com/Wkbqyd5gCI — casey! 🌱 | fan (@glcnnsrhee) October 12, 2021

Can we please get this group’s back story?

if they don't get an episode then what's the point pic.twitter.com/eUQjypOmNo — Ymir Van Dyne🐝 (@captainvandyne) October 12, 2021

What really happened to Beth?

Please show us the 17 missing days after Coda because it haunts me not knowing what happened to Beth's body. I don't mind if ya reveal her being alive yknow, it's time 💫 pic.twitter.com/Y8ijocG6YG — 𝕯𝖎𝖓𝖆 | talk TWD to me 🏹🌿 (@hummingeclipse) October 13, 2021

Merle, we hardly knew ye.

If my king Merle doesn't get an episode dedicated to his escape from Atlanta in Tales of The Walking Dead imma be sad I've been wondering for years how it all went down pic.twitter.com/XmEbhZTYVK — Ethan (@ThArkhamKnight) October 13, 2021

I’d like to see more Shane before the apocalypse corrupted his soul, please!

I look forward to seeing Shane Walsh again! I'm really looking forward to seeing you on TALES OF THE WALKING DEAD. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/4fjzL4Cnh7 — Lady Elma🏹🔥 (@ElmaCarylTwd) October 13, 2021

Some people only care about the return of Mr. Grimes.

The original show has already garnered numerous spinoffs such as the network shows Fear The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond and two web limited series, The Walking Dead: Torn Apart and The Walking Dead: Cold Storage.

News of this spinoff first came to us in September 2020, where it was announced yet another separate spinoff was also in the works that would focus on Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier and Norman Reedus’s Daryl Dixon. Have you felt the pangs of The Walking Dead fatigue, or are you down for more zombie-slaying fun?