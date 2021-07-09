The Walking Dead Season 11 Premiering A Week Early On AMC+

The conclusion to AMC’s The Walking Dead is near, and for AMC Plus members it may come a week sooner.

According to an announcement from AMC Networks, The Walking Dead’s two-part beginning to season 11 will be available to stream on the service on August 15, a week prior to its August 22 TV return.

The Walking Dead will enter its final season in August beginning with the two-part debut “Acheron: Part I” and the other half, “Acheron: Part II”. This will see the cast Daryl, Maggie, Negan, and others forced underground into a subway tunnel on a mission to save Alexandria.

During AMC’s 11 weeks of reveals leading up to the release date, the network shared the synopsis for the two upcoming return episodes.

“Archeron: Part I”: “Returning to Alexandria from a critical food mission, the group realizes it isn’t enough. Maggie proposes a new plan, potentially a suicide mission. What choice do they have? They must find more food for all their people in order to survive and efficiently rebuild Alexandria. If they don’t, Alexandria falls, taking them down with it. Once on the road, a violent storm erupts forcing them underground into a subway tunnel. As nerves fray and suspicions increase, chaos ensues. The terror is relentless as our people get a glimpse of what Maggie and her group endured prior to returning to Alexandria. Meanwhile, those captured by the strange soldiers are relocated to another undisclosed location.” “Acheron: Part II”: “The group discovers a member did not make it to safety inside the subway car. Surrounded by walkers, going back out into the tunnel to search is a guaranteed death wish. All eyes are on Negan as the rule of survival shifts. It is no longer No Man Left Behind. The motto now is We Keep Going. With very little ammo and energy remaining, the group must ready themselves as the walkers have found a way inside the subway train. Meanwhile, Daryl is in his own intense hellish situation trying to find Dog and finding more than he expected; and Yumiko challenges the process at the Commonwealth outpost, which threatens her future and that of Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.”

