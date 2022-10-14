‘The Watcher’ is finally on Netflix and has become everyone’s new obsession

The highly anticipated mystery-thriller The Watcher just dropped on Netflix and seems to have become everyone’s favorite show for the Halloween season. The seven-part series is inspired by a shocking true story of the Broaddus family, who were terrorized in 2014 by an anonymous stalker calling himself “The Watcher”.

The horrifying series, created by American Horror Story‘s Ryan Murphy, stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean and Nora, alongside Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow. Murphy has an impeccable pedigree in horror, so expectations have been high for months that this story would be a winner. Now fans of the true-crime and horror genres have started giving their two cents on it, and the first reactions are very positive:

If anyone needs a new show to watch 10/10 recommend the watcher on Netflix 💯 — Mamiana 🌻🖤 (@sheslexx) October 13, 2022

Another user listed all the positives, praising the tense and disturbing subject matter, the ensemble cast, and the excellent pacing. Is it really going to be everyone’s next obsession? Only time will tell.

Just started The Watcher on Netflix and think it's going to be everyone's next obsession. Creepy story, good pacing, splashes of dark humour and an amazing cast – so great to see Mia Farrow, and Jennifer Coolidge is fab as always. Yes, I recommend! — Mark Edwards (@mredwards) October 13, 2022

The series seems to have also been changing and reaffirming people’s life decisions, as one user said The Watcher shows their fear of buying old houses whose history you might not be entirely aware of is fully justified. We’ll see whether the show does more for real estate than just scaring everyone to their bones!

I'm watching this show on Netflix called The Watcher…and thats exactly why I dont want to buy a house somebody else owned. I def believe in the history of houses and their past inhabitants.



I'm good. — La'Meccaa Janae (@holymeccaa) October 13, 2022

Not only are people thoroughly obsessed with the show, but it seems as though fans are already requesting a documentary right after the show’s debut, this time focused on the “unhinged” neighbors.

I’m going to need a documentary with the real people depicted on The Watcher because every neighbor is UNHINGED #TheWatcher — Coco (@cocokitty14) October 13, 2022

The Watcher can be found and streamed on Netflix.