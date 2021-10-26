The Weeping Angels Have A Very Sinister Role In Doctor Who Season 13

Doctor Who season 13 might only be six episodes long, but it promises to pack a lot into its shortened length. The production team have turned an unfortunate pandemic-related necessity into a creative opportunity, with the season being one long multipart story, going by the title Doctor Who: Flux. What’s more, it’s set to be stuffed full of classic monsters. As per the recent trailer, we can expect to see Cybermen, Ood, Sontarans and the Weeping Angels.

First appearing in 2007’s acclaimed episode “Blink” with David Tennant’s Doctor, the Angels returned to face Matt Smith several times, but somehow they haven’t been the main villains of an episode since 2012’s “The Angels Take Manhattan” – Karen Gillan’s last regular appearance. Flux is about to put that right, though, with the stone assassins said to play “a very sinister role” in the new season. As EP Matt Strevens teased (via Radio Times):

“It’s quite an interesting development to their story if you like,” Strevens said. “[They] have a very sinister role to play, and a very different role to play.”

Doctor Who: Flux Coming October 31st 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Showrunner Chris Chibnall went on to reveal that he’s been wanting Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor to “come up against [the Weeping Angels]” and has been trying to dream up a story for them “for the longest time”. He added that he thinks the Angels are flexible monsters, that allow writers the chance to have “a lot of fun with them.”

“They are genuinely scary and a brilliant creation by Steven Moffatt and they haven’t been in a main Doctor Who story for nine years so they were due to come back as well,” he explained. “There’s lots of ideas you can explore around Weeping Angels so we’ve had a lot of fun with them.”

Flux is set to kick off this Sunday with a Halloween special, titled “The Halloween Apocalypse”. It’s currently unclear if the Angels will be starring in this opening episode, but it would make a lot of sense, considering their status as the unquestioned scariest Who monster of all time. What we do know is that the premiere will introduce the Time Lord’s latest companion, Dan (John Bishop). Jacob Anderson is also due to have a major role this year as new ally Vinder.

Doctor Who: Flux begins this October 31st.