Watch: First Doctor Who Season 13 Clip Introduces New Companion

The Doctor’s return to our screens is now just five days away, with the long-awaited thirteenth season of Doctor Who kicking off with a Halloween special this October 31st. Sure enough, the first clip from the episode has now landed online, and it teases the action kicking off on the big day itself. What’s more, this first-look sneak peek also introduces us to the Time Lord’s latest companion, Dan Lewis, as played by John Bishop.

The clip is surprisingly down-to-earth for a Who episode. It sees Dan handing out some sweets to some trick-or-treating kids on Halloween before he receives another knock at his door. Though the tense music prepares us for a scare, it just turns out to be a drunken friend of his who’s trying his luck at trick-or-treating despite being a middle-aged guy without a costume. Check it out via the tweet below:

While not the most thrilling preview of the upcoming season the BBC could’ve delivered, the clip does a solid job of showcasing Dan. He’s depicted as being a nice guy who’s good with kids in his interactions with the trick-or-treaters, and there’s some decent humor in his exchange with the guy at his door. He definitely seems to share some DNA with Bradley Walsh’s Graham, who exited the TARDIS in the 2021 New Year special.

Somehow, at some point after this, Dan will find his life getting a lot less mundane when he joins Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and Mandip Gill’s Yaz on their journey across time and space. Remember, this six-part season is unique in that it’ll comprise one long storyline, with the run sporting the title Doctor Who: Flux. Expect the Doctor and company to bump into many classic enemies along the way, including Weeping Angels, Sontarans and Cybermen.

Don’t miss Doctor Who: Flux when it premieres this Sunday. Remember, this is Whittaker’s final full season in the leading role. She’s set to leave the show after three standalone specials next year.