‘The Witcher’ fans feel cheated on after Henry Cavill signs on for a rival fantasy series

No longer attached to either the DCEU as the Man of Steel or the Witcher universe as Geralt of Rivia, Henry Cavill was roaming the content-hungry world of entertainment waiting to be picked up by a major franchise, but it seems that his fans remain conflicted over the fantasy IP that has ended up bagging the actor.

Indeed, some Witcher fans might be of the opinion that if Cavill is to choose between one franchise and another, they’d rather he not choose at all. Jokes aside, though, most members of the community are glad the industry isn’t leaving the Man of Steel star hanging after Warner Bros. stabbed him in the back, and what better way to continue his streak than joining one of the most popular fantasy franchises of all time?

Amazon and Cavill have just confirmed that the star is helming a Warhammer 40,000 live-action TV show, which will be part of a larger “Warhammer Cinematic Universe.” For their part, the Witcher fandom has mixed responses to this announcement.

If only he was also an executive producer on The Witcher.

Fans have no doubt about Cavill’s love for Warhammer 40,000. Perhaps they even think The Witcher would’ve turned out better if the writers involved the actor in their creative process.

Even barring all the behind-the-scenes shenanigans, the geekdom simply has no love for these streaming platforms after all their blunders.

Cavill probably shouldn’t trust these deals too far.

Is the Mission: Impossible star in for another disappointment? Only time will tell. For now, Warhammer fans are brimming with joy over the prospects of a live-action run for their beloved long-running sci-fi/fantasy story.