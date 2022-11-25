‘The Witcher’ fans get their first glimpse of upcoming ‘Wild Hunt’ Netflix DLC

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a free update for next-generation gaming consoles on December 14 with some familiar goodies.

Per Nintendo Life, the upgrade by Award-winning game developers CD Projekt Red features special Nilfgaardian-themed armor made available to players who complete a new downloadable content quest. Players can collect costumes and protective gear, including some of Geralt’s swords and armor seen in the first two seasons of the Netflix series. In addition to this, another skin is available for Dandelion.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Hissrich shared on Reddit a while back that what makes Nilfgaardian armor unique is that it’s comprised of eclectic pieces plundered during raids of villages, worn by a motley crew of warriors forced to serve against their will.

“The Nilfgaardian army is one of conscription. As they march northward, the army pillages towns and forces villagers into military servitude. They are not an elite fighting force – yet […] The army itself is more rag-tag, borne of necessity, without glamour or means. Their armor reflects that.”

Since its release in 2015, The Witcher 3 has received numerous accolades, and remains one of the most acclaimed video games on the market. The update is free for players who already own the game. It includes versions for PlayStation5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

The new version also has enhanced features, such as improved graphics rendering with ray tracing support, structural improvements in code modification, and accelerated load times. The upgraded version will be called The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition. The latest promotion trailer for the game shows some scenes from the update.

CD Projekt Red previously revealed that The Witcher 4 is already in pre-production under the working title Polaris. However, they remain tight-lipped about the details. In the meantime, there’s plenty of action to be had in the updated version of The Witcher 3.