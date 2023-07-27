The following article contains spoilers for The Witcher season 3 finale.

Today saw the release of the last three episodes of The Witcher season 3, and with it, this next chapter in the story of the White Wolf came to a close. But where did the Netflix series leave our characters and what can we expect to see from Geralt and his companions next?

With Henry Cavill’s departure completely overshadowing the show’s marketing campaign over the past few months, we’d half-expected to see him killed off or replaced by this season finale. Well, let’s just say that Cavill’s Geralt is still very much in play and on his way to rescue Ciri, so you’re going to have to wait for season 4 to witness one of the most controversial switcheroos in the history of television.

As for the other characters, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and her team remained somewhat faithful to the source material (in this case, the fourth book in the saga – Time of Contempt) and left everyone roughly where they’re supposed to be when the next book, Baptism of Fire, picks up the narrative. Here’s a breakdown of everything that happened in The Witcher season 3 volume 2 and what could await us in season 4.

What happened in the season 3 finale?

Photo via Netflix

Season 3 had a very eventful and action-packed finale. Geralt continued to recover from his wounds after the battle with Vilgefortz, while Yennefer struggled to pick up what was left of Aretuza and the conclave.

In the end, Tissaia de Vries killed herself and plunged the Brotherhood into further chaos, whereupon Yennefer decided to step in and fill her shoes. Yennefer visits Geralt in the Brokilon forest and heals his wounds with magic. She then returns and gathers the rest of her sisters — Triss Merigold, Sabrina Glevissig, and Keira Metz — to form the infamous Lodge of Sorceresses. The Lodge rises from the ashes of the former Brotherhood, and as book fans will tell you, continues from here on out to play an important part in the war against Nilfgaard.

Meanwhile, Geralt gets to know the archer Milva Barring, who is a fan-favorite character from the books. The White Wolf ultimately decides to continue to make his way for Nilfgaard in the hope of rescuing Ciri, but comes upon a military roadblock and decides to intervene yet again, killing all the Nilfgaardian soldiers and sending a message to Emhyr var Emreis that he’s coming for him.

Speaking of the Emperor, we learn that Vilgefortz is trying to trick the White Flame by presenting him with a fake Ciri. As to what the villain’s own plans are, we’re just going to have to wait for the next season to pick up the story.

The Cintran princess herself, who has served as the centerpiece of this conflict so far, finds herself in the company of the Rats and asks them to call her “Falka,” doubling down on her promise to break the cycle of violence with her powers.

When we see the White Wolf next, he’ll be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth, and on his way to find Ciri. This serves as the beginning of the formation of Geralt’s hansa, consisting of many iconic characters like Dandelion, Milva, and Regis. As for Yennefer — and Ciri herself — well, getting into that would be spoiling all the fun, wouldn’t it?