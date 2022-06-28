Warning: The following article contains potential spoilers for the upcoming third season of The Witcher.

Adapting what is arguably the most eventful book in the entire saga, The Witcher season 3 has been in the wings for some time now, and it seems that the crew is finally nearing the end of filming.

What gives us that idea, you ask? Well, according to new set photos leaked by Redanian Intelligence, it looks as though the team is already busy shooting that epic duel at the end of the fourth book, The Time of Contempt.

As book fans will tell you, this showdown will take place between Geralt and Vilgefortz, a side character who essentially takes over Aretuza and the Brotherhood of Sorcerers. The fight itself takes place on Thanedd Island, connected to Aretuza itself via a great bridge. Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are going to visit Aretuza at some point during the next season, and from the looks of it, things are going to quickly turn south for our characters.

Another BTS photo of the Geralt-Vilgefortz fight in #TheWitcher season 3 filmed at Three Cliffs Bay yesterday

The show seems to have changed the location of this fight, but since it’s happening in clear daylight, under the scorching sun, at least there’s no chance for Geralt to mistake the stars reflected in a pond at night for those in the sky. If you know, you know.

After COVID-19 restrictions and an accident involving Henry Cavill postponed the second season several times, it looks like the team is really wasting no time getting through the bulk of the work involving season 3.

In fact, if all goes according to plan, The Witcher may return on Netflix as early as the first quarter of 2023.