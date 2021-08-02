The Witcher Spinoff Series For Vesemir Reportedly In Development

Henry Cavill’s long-awaited return as Geralt of Rivia later this year is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in shedding further light on Netflix’s future plans for the franchise. We already know, after all, that the core story will be accompanied in the months and years ahead with several spinoffs and accompaniments, with two, Blood Origins and Nightmare of the Wolf, so far confirmed.

The former, a live-action series, takes place over a millennium prior to the events of The Witcher in the immediate aftermath of a cosmic event referred to as the Conjunction of the Spheres. The latter, on the other hand, while also set in the past, stays much closer to home, so to speak, in exploring the life of Vesemir, specifically during his earlier monster-hunting career. For those not familiar with the name, it belongs to another Witcher, specifically the one responsible for training and raising Geralt.

It goes without saying, then, that the character plays an integral role in the wider universe created by Andrzej Sapkowski and it’s one Netflix is interested in exploring even further. WGTC has learned from sources that yet another spinoff show – this time live-action – is in the works, though when (or where) this will be set isn’t clear.

Return To The Continent With These Witcher Season 2 Photos 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One can only presume, given that he’s known to have a starring role in Season 2 (played by Kim Bodnia), that this year’s continuation will set up for the rumored spinoff and suffice it to say that we can’t wait to see how it all pans out.

All of The Witcher Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix starting December 17th.