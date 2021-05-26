The Witcher: Blood Origin May Feature An Unexpected Villain

Details on the upcoming spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin have been scarce, but fans of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Geralt’s saga are nevertheless excited about the series due to it taking place before the events of the novels.

While some may argue that the main show has yet to find its footing despite premiering to an overwhelmingly positive reception, the streaming juggernaut is already hard at work developing a spinoff miniseries to accommodate the hype train. For now, we know that Blood Origin will take place 1,200 years prior to the events of The Last Wish, depicting the history of the Continent before the likes of Witchers and their numerous monstrous adversaries roamed the earth.

According to a report by Redanian Intelligence, an outlet dedicated to covering news on The Witcher, Netflix has cast Jacob Collins-Levy as Eredin Breacc Glas, one of the story’s main antagonists, which is strange since Sam Hazeldine is also set to portray him during Henry Cavill’s second outing as the White Wolf later this year.

It’s unclear why the producers have chosen two different people to play the leader of the Wild Hunt in The Witcher and its spinoff show, but scheduling conflicts and the fact that the latter takes place more than a millennium before the events of the narrative might contribute to this development.

Henry Cavill Is All Smiles In New Witcher Season 2 Wrap Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you may know, Eredin is an Aen Elle elf who commands the elite cavalry unit known as the Wild Hunt. The villainous chief has also served as the main antagonist in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, not to mention that he and his spectral riders will briefly appear during The Witcher season 2.

If this new report is anything to go by, though, then we can expect Eredin to have a much larger role in The Witcher: Blood Origin than in the main series.