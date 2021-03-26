The Witcher: Blood Origin Casts Game Of Thrones Star In Lead Role

You’d be forgiven for not even being aware of its existence considering how little we’ve heard about it, but production for a spinoff of Netflix’s The Witcher appears to be full steam ahead.

As reported today by Deadline, Laurence O’Fuarain has been confirmed to play the leading role of Fjall in Blood Origin, a warrior forever scarred by the death of a loved one. Belonging to a clan sworn to protect a king, Fjall’s quest for redemption will see his journey span the Continent’s far reaches, itself ravaged by constant strife and war. A somewhat generic description if ever we’ve seen one, then, though there’s clearly much being intentionally left out here. As for O’Fuarain, the Irish actor’s past credits include hit shows such as Vikings and HBO’s Game of Thrones.

In regard to the significance of his latest part, that remains to be seen. Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, who originally penned The Witcher, will serve as a creative consultant on the six-part accompaniment to season 2 of the main show, though it’s still not clear which is intended to arrive on the platform first.

What we do know, at the very least, is that Blood Origin is set more than a millennium before Geralt of Rivia’s birth, so anyone hoping to catch a cameo by Henry Cavill should check those hopes and dreams at the door. As implied by the name, audiences will learn more about the monster hunters’ curse (or gift, depending on your point of view) and how the first of their kind came to be.

The Witcher season 2, on the other hand, will mark the return of most major cast members as well as introduce several newcomers. See here for more information on the latter.