The Witcher Casts Several Key Characters For Season 2

Netflix has revealed several new cast members for The Witcher season 2.

The show, which became an overnight success with fans of both author Andrzej Sapkowski’s original books as well as CD Projekt RED’s video game trilogy of the same name, was confirmed shortly after Season 1’s airing that a follow-up series of episodes would be headed to the streaming platform in the future, but it remains to be seen just when that’ll be. Early 2021 had initially circulated as a likely ETA, however, this is believed to have been pushed way back due to covid-19 delaying filming and production.

That being the case, the date for Henry Cavill’s return as the White Wolf has yet to be set, though rest assured, that everything is going smooth as can be behind the scenes. As of the latest project over on Twitter, in fact, Netflix has announced several new additions to the existing cast as well as the characters they’ll be playing. Check out the gallery below to see if you recognize any of the newcomers.

As for the individuals each of the above will be playing, the full list is as follows:

Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke

Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhard

Liz Carr as Feen Graham

Graham McTavish as Dijkstra

Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian

Simon Callow as Codringher

Chris Fulton as Rience

Of these, Phillipa Eilhard and Dijkstra are most likely to ring a bell. The former, a powerful sorceress believed to be centuries old, is a founding member of The Lodge while the latter, a fellow Redanian, is a spymaster in service of the region’s reigning monarch. As many had already suspected, then, it would appear as if Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri will be headed to the kingdom during The Witcher Season 2, with several important events likely to take place there. Speaking of which, new set photos released recently have teased the inclusion of a particular location. See here for the full story.