The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Getting Delayed Again After Henry Cavill’s Injury

Henry Cavill, who plays the titular role in Netflix’s The Witcher, recently sustained an injury to his leg while filming scenes for the upcoming second season.

The incident took place more than a month ago, and since then, the actor has shared regular updates with fans on his steady recovery. Now, according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, Cavill has returned to finish filming the Kaer Morhen scenes. Paul Bullion, who’ll play Geralt’s fellow Witcher, Lambert, also confirmed this on social media, meaning that the crew will finally be able to wrap up the tremulous production on season 2 soon.

After all, the show, which rose to critical acclaim in late 2019, was supposed to be back with another run in 2020. But due to the ongoing global pandemic, Netflix had to halt production for several months. Now, with yet another delay, this time because of Cavill’s injury, the company may have to push the series back even further. Fans had estimated, in fact, that season 2 would arrive sometime in August. But at this point, the premiere will likely be in the Fall.

New Witcher Season 2 Photos Tease Kaer Morhen And Past Witchers 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The first run of the hit show adapted Sapkowski’s collection of short stories that set up the world of the Continent and now that season 2 will officially get into the first novel of The Witcher saga, anticipation is high for the return of the White Wolf and his ward Princess Ciri. If the latest news is anything to go by, this will be an eventful outing for the monster hunter and his companions, too, with showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich teasing that many more characters who play a pivotal role in the story will also be making their debut in the upcoming chapter.

So, all in all, it’s safe to say that fans of the stoic Geralt of Rivia must be feeling inconsolably impatient right now. Let’s just hope that Netflix manages to wind through post-production if and when principal photography concludes sometime in the upcoming weeks.