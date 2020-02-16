The Witcher Will Reportedly Introduce Leo Bonhart In Season 2

Netflix’s The Witcher did a very good job of introducing us to the world of the Continent, but according to the showrunner, many more important characters have yet to appear and will make their debuts in the upcoming seasons.

We’ve recently learned that the producers have already cast two new Witchers who’ll join Geralt in the first few episodes of season 2, and while it’s still a bit early for some characters to pop up in the narrative, especially considering their entry points in the novels, some new intel suggest that Lauren Hissrich and her team plan to introduce some of these significant players in the upcoming run.

In fact, according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said Transformers is being rebooted and Aladdin 2 is in the works, both of which are now confirmed – the next season of the live-action adaptation will give us an early look at the character of Leo Bonhart, an infamous bounty hunter and an all-around sadistic thug who has no sense of honor and lives by his own code.

As fans of the books might tell you, Bonhart only appears in the last three novels, and he’s one of the main antagonists of the entire saga. Bonhart’s calculated and stern demeanor is always menacing to behold, and adding that to his expertise of hacking people to death with even his bare hands and the fact that he’s killed three Witchers from the schools of Cat, Viper and Wolf, ‘Old Leo’ has always been a hated figure in the fandom.

Imagine Game of Thrones‘ Sir Gregor Clegane and Ramsay Snow molded into one character and you’ll have Leo Bonhart. What’s more, being one of the integral figures in the plot of The Witcher as a whole, it’ll be interesting to see who the casting directors will choose to portray him. We’ve heard that Mads Mikkelsen is one name being eyed right now, but he’s far from a lock at this stage.

Here’s the catch, though; if earlier reports that suggested Hissrich intends to adapt Blood of Elves for the second season are anything to go by, then this early introduction of the villainous assassin is very strange indeed. It could be that they’re adapting elements from other books as well and changing things up a bit, but in any case, fans will no doubt be excited to get a look at Leo a lot sooner than expected.