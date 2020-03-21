The Witcher’s Henry Cavill Shares Update On Coronavirus Self-Isolation

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for everyone as the world continues to fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. In the entertainment industry in particular, tons of studios have halted production on their movies and TV shows while also postponing release dates for most major upcoming projects. And one noteworthy series that’s been shut down for now is Netflix’s The Witcher.

Given that GOT alum Kristopher Hivju has fallen victim to the coronavirus, and was cast in the second season of the show, the streaming juggernaut was forced to halt production just as season 2 was beginning to come together. Now, instead of shooting exhilarating sword fights and capturing the next chapter of the fantasy series, Netflix is carrying out a deep clean of the set at Arborfield Studios. Which means the cast and crew have been sent home.

That includes Henry Cavill, who’s now self-isolating and while most people in his position have taken to streaming their favorite movies or playing video games to pass the time, the British actor has instead chosen baking to occupy himself with, as you can see below.

A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Headlines New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unfortunately, it’s impossible to know right now if The Witcher shutting down production will have a drastic impact on its scheduled return to our screens, since we don’t know exactly when Netflix was planning to premiere the second season. But at this point, it seems as if we should brace ourselves for at least some sort of delay.

And while that’s sure to disappoint the show’s legions of fans, the most important thing right now is taking the proper precautions to stop the spread of the virus. And if that means waiting a bit longer to catch back up with Geralt of Rivia and hop back into the world of The Witcher, then so be it.