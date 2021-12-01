Two marquee stars from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé are getting a divorce after a tumultuous four year marriage.

Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño appeared on season 5 of the popular show and were married in 2017. When Zermeño was 27 he reached out to the then 18-year-old Cormier on Facebook after hearing her band.

Cornier made it to the top 20 of the popular singing competition show American Idol in 2019.

The 22-year-old singer confirmed the divorce on her Instagram page during a live broadcast with her fans. She’s also wiped all traces of her husband from her social media pages. In true 90 Day Fiancé, style, the divorce appears to be messy.

“I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship,” she told In Touch.

Here’s a clip of the couple from the show.

There’s a stark difference between reality and how things are perceived, the singer said.

“This is a good reminder that not everything you see on social media is reality,” Cormier said. “This is a very difficult time for me and there is a long road of healing ahead, but I’m trusting God and the plan He has for me.”

Zermeño, in a sign of what may be to come in terms of a divorce settlement, said that the “accusations” were completely false and that “God knows the truth about all our marital problems. Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details.”

There’s potentially been problems for the couple since February, when Cormier was forced to address David’s absence from her social media posts and why she was spotted without a wedding ring. “David is a very private person and I just try to respect that,” she said at the time. “My page is mostly for my music.” And as for not wearing the ring, she said she didn’t want to “lose” it.

The couple both moved to LA to pursue opportunities after they were married.

The show 90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC and various streaming platforms. It’s currently in its eighth season.