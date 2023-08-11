‘They make my daughters a lot more nervous than me’: Gerry Turner spills on Fantasy Suites on ‘The Golden Bachelor’

Gerry Turner will be joining Bachelor Nation when his inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor premieres this fall and recently, he gave his thoughts on one of the classic stages of the show: Fantasy Suites.

The 71-year-old Indiana native was asked by Entertainment Tonight about his take on Fantasy Suites and he shared, “I just think that a Fantasy Suite for someone of my age may look quite different. The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s.”

When asked whether these activities make him nervous going into the show, he replied candidly, “No, they really don’t.” He then joked, “They make my daughters a lot more nervous than me.” Turner has two daughters, Angie and Jenny, from his first marriage to his late wife Toni Turner, and he also has two granddaughters.

Turner, who’s previously revealed that his daughters are big fans of the hit ABC franchise, shared that they gave him some advice on physical contact with the contestants, specifically kissing the women. “They said absolutely none of that,” he revealed to ET, then joked, “Well, I’m ignoring that part of the advice.”

In terms of the guidance his daughters did give him, he shared, “They said pick your moments. They said [to] enjoy every minute you can, they’ve given good advice.” Since his casting was announced, Turner has shared in interviews that his daughters were the ones who encouraged him to apply to the show and got him exposed to the world of The Bachelor.

While Turner acknowledged to Variety that he didn’t want to have a say in the casting process, he shared some of the qualities he was looking for in a prospective partner. He said he was looking for a woman who enjoyed an activity or sport that would allow her to stay fit, and also revealed that he gave producers a general age range of 60 to 70.

Other great qualities he would appreciate include “a great sense of humor, particularly something that is self-effacing,” he told ET. “I think I’m going to be looking for someone who’s sensitive, who’s warm and kind,” he continued. He is particularly looking for someone who would mix well with his life to create a true partnership.

Some of Turner’s hobbies include playing pickleball, watching sports, hosting barbecues, and, of course, spending quality time with friends and family, as shared by ABC in the press release announcing Turner as the Golden Bachelor.

Turner is all set to begin his search for his life partner as his conversation with ET took place just before his first night of filming began at the Bachelor mansion.