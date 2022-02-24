Thieves steal $200,000 in props from ‘The Crown’ set

The theatrical antiques used in The Crown aren’t as closely-guarded as the real treasures of the British monarchy, as the team behind the Netflix show learned after more than 350 items valued at $200,000 were stolen from its U.K. set.

Variety reported on the theft earlier today. Included on the list of poached props are a replica Fabergé egg, a dressing table, crystal glassware, and some Russian religious icons. A Netflix representative stated the incident would not impact production, and they hope the items are safely recovered. Meanwhile, the show’s set dresser told the Antiques Trade Gazette the items would not earn much if resold, as they are not in what can be called ideal shape.

“The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value,” Alison Harvey said. “However, they are valuable as pieces to the U.K. film industry.”

As police told Variety, police responded to a complaint about burglary late in the day on Feb. 16. The article noted that “three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into,” with the items then pilfered from them.

“Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted,” it went on to note. “The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry.”

The fifth season of The Crown is set to debut in November. It will focus on the 1990s, and will be followed by a sixth season which will close out the series. Imelda Staunton will inherit the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, and will be backed by a supporting cast which includes Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana.