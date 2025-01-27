‘Things ended’: Bachelor Grant Ellis is already dropping hints about how his season ends

Thankfully some things in life stay the same despite inevitable changes, and The Bachelor fans can always count on a new season full of ups and downs. Season 29 premieres Monday Jan. 27, 2025, Grant Ellis is sharing how he feels about the memorable search for love he just embarked on.

In an interview with People, Grant said, things ended the way they were supposed to end, and I’m happy with it. I’m happy with decisions I made, and I don’t regret anything. I’m very happy with the ending.”

Wait… does that mean that Grant got engaged? If yes, are they still together… and enjoying their secret romance before they can reveal it to the world? (That must be so weird, but maybe not any stranger than meeting The One on a reality show.) Maybe it means Grant isn’t getting married, at least not to any The Bachelor season 29 contestants. If almost 30 seasons of hometown dates, Fantasy Suite moments, and roses have taught fans anything, it’s had to predict what could occur in the final moments of each season. Dating in the real world is full of countless challenges, and things are heightened with those blinding reality TV cameras filming every date.

Grant’s interview with People may been spoiler-free (darn), but he did talk about Fantasy Suites and red and green flags. He said he wanted to “take things slow” and that while he’s not into someone who is “too self-absorbed,” he wants a caring person with good hygiene. He also said he was “intentional” between The Bachelorette season 21 and The Bachelor season 29, which meant he was in the best mindset possible to seek love once again.

The catch-22 of reality TV is that the most riveting and fun cast members are over-the-top and intense… but the most dateable Bachelors and Bachelorettes are the complete opposite. Grant is a perfect example. He told People he wants to find a mature woman because he’s ready to have kids, but he’s not interested in theatrics. He said, “if they’re starting drama, or if they’re gossiping, or if they’re doing certain things, that just indicates a lack of maturity.” So, viewers want enough drama to stay invested in each episode, but they also want Grant to connect with someone on a real, genuine level and not play games. It’s a tall order, but if anyone could achieve this goal, it’s him.

Well, Grant might not be spilling much about who he gave a rose to at the end of season 29, but host Jesse Palmer let fans know Grant was “conflicted.” In the trailer, Jesse tells Grant as the season wraps up, “We got both women, they’re here on standby, and of course, I have to know which to send first.” Jesse told Us Weekly that he spoke up because “He’s got to make a decision and we have to have an ending.”

Although some viewers (all viewers?) might be hoping Grant stayed single, it’s pretty much impossible not to root for him and hope he stays content and at peace. The Bachelor season 29 starts Monday Jan. 27, 2025 at 8 p.m. E.T., which is good news since waiting is the worst. Time to start guessing who Grant picks… and if they’re going to plan a wedding as soon as the reality TV dust settles.

