This 90s Telenovela Is Finding New Life On Netflix

One of the coolest parts about Netflix is how it has made it so much easier for people to access international movies and TV shows. While Telenovelas — known as the soap operas of Latin America — might be watched more often these days by those in other countries but most of the older classics get missed by these newer audiences. But thanks to the folks at Netflix, one of the most critically acclaimed telenovelas of all time is suddenly making a major comeback.

According to stats from FlixPatrol, Yo soy Betty la fea is currently the 12th most popular show on the entire platform despite originally premiering back in 1999. The show might be recognized by those in America under a different name: Ugly Betty. The massively popular series was a big hit as an adaptation back in 2006 spanning 86 episodes. While the original has much of the same action but a whopping 335 episodes of the story people have come to love to enjoy.

“An outcast in a prominent fashion company, a sweet-hearted and unattractive assistant falls hopelessly in love with her boss.” Synopsis from IMDB

Those in the US won’t be able to see the show easily without using a VPN, but with the show’s massive popularity despite its limited audience market, it’s absolutely worth tracking down to stream on Netflix.