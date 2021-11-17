This Classic Anime Is Leaving Netflix

An all-time great anime, Saint Seiya, will be leaving Netflix in December. The show is not easy to find so when it was added to Netflix two years ago fans rejoiced at the ability to watch the classic.

Netflix added all six seasons of the 1980s and they’re leaving on December 14th. The streaming service added the first three seasons of the show on Oct. 15 of 2019. The fourth season appeared on January 1 of 2020 and the last season showed up on April 1.

The show is based on a manga by Masami Kurumada. It follows a group of warriors who have special armor based on constellations. They’re tasked with guarding a reincarnated Athena from evil forces. There’s always the chance the show could come back on a different service, but that remains to be seen.

Fans online are understandably upset about the news.

I wanted to address to all classic anime fans that the original Saint Seiya series will be gone from Netflix forever in the next month. We're all disappointed on Netflix for not renewing this series. pic.twitter.com/XDtwHpl8Xn — Diego Diaz (@retroanimefan) November 16, 2021

Seeing that it did pop up on the timeline of mine, alright I'll throw some cents if needed.



Yeah, it's a bummer that Saint Seiya is going to be leaving Netflix on the 14th of next month.



It's actually a real bummer, because if's been said already, well I'll say it again. — Mrs. Sunshine (@Mrs_Sunshine99) November 16, 2021

A few months ago, it was announced that a live-action movie based on the show was being developed. The cast includes Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Madison Iseman, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco, and Mark Dacascos. Tomasz Baginski, who worked on The Witcher, will produce the movie and the fight coordinator from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Andy Cheng, will work on the movie as well.

While not much else is known about the movie Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, signs say it will be an origin story about Seiya and how he discovers his powers.

The anime often featured the knights in against all odds situations fighting much more powerful knights and just getting the snot beat out of them. They were plucky and never gave up, and that kind of energy made the show famous all over the world. It spawned action figures, video games, and even stage musicals.

