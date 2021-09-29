This Doctor Who Star Shares She Would Return To The Series If Possible

Billie Piper revealed during a recent Cameo video that she would return to Doctor Who if the timing was right.

Piper, who portrayed Rose Tyler in the 2005 reboot, ultimately left the series the following year. The actress went on to a few appearances in the later specials. At the time of her departure, Piper didn’t share the reason why she left. But in May of 2021 the 39-year-old disclosed she quit Doctor Who because she didn’t want the responsibility of being a role model.

In the quick clip shared on September 28th, Piper said she would be willing to go back because she’s has had a lot of time away from the series.

“Would I ever go back? I think if the circumstances and the story were right. I feel like I’ve had enough time away from it to really, really want back in on it. I feel like my kids are at a good age and may appreciate that too, which is often my incentive to do anything.”

Doctor Who is currently streaming on HBO Max.