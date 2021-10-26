This Gabriel Iglesias Netflix Show Has A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

It’s hard to deny that Netflix has had a ton of major hits on its platform as of late — just look at Squid Game. However, it’s one of their other recent shows that features the voice of famous comedian Gabriel Iglesias that really seems to have captured audiences.

Maya and the Three currently sports a mind-blowing 100% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes showing that critics have absolutely adored the show. its 85% Audience Rating also makes sense as according to stats from FlixPatrol, it’s the ninth most popular show on the entirety of Netflix today.

“To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.” Synopsis from Netflix

Gabriel Iglesias plays Picchu on the show (no, not the Pokemon) alongside others doing voicework like Zoe Saldana, Diego Luna, and Rita Moreno. If you want to see why this animated kids’ show has skyrocketed in popularity for yourself, it’s available to stream on Netflix now.