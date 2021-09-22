This Harry Potter Director Has An Exciting New Fantasy Series For Disney Plus

Chris Columbus, director of the first two Harry Potter movies, is returning to the family-friendly fantasy genre to helm a new live-action TV series for Disney Plus. Titled House of Secrets, the show will adapt the middle school-age three-part book series that Columbus co-wrote himself with late writing partner Ned Vizzini.

As the Hollywood Reporter revealed, Columbus will be producing the TV adaptation along with his 26th Pictures partners, Michael Barnathan and Mark Radcliffe. Here’s what to expect from House of Secrets, as per the synopsis shared by THR:

“Siblings Brendan, Eleanor and Cordelia Walker aren’t pleased when their family relocates to a creepy Victorian house once owned by an occult novelist, Denver Kristoff. By the time the Walkers realize that their new neighbor has sinister plans for them, they’re trapped in the magical house, traveling through the fantastical intertwined universes of Kristoff’s novels.”

Ayo Davis, the executive vice president for creative development and strategy at Disney Branded Television, praised Columbus and his partners’ work in a statement responding to the announcement:

“Chris, Michael and Mark tell stories that resonate with multiple audiences, across generations and genres that deliver a sense of magic and wonderment through definitional characters,” David said. “There is so much affinity for their acclaimed films, and we are delighted to be working with them to develop House of Secrets into a thrilling Disney+ series.”

The first House of Secrets was published back in 2013. Columbus previously revealed that he was inspired to write the series after seeing the impact the Harry Potter novels had on young readers. What’s more, he described them as a “cousin” to iconic Steven Spielberg ’80s movie The Goonies, which Columbus provided the screenplay for.

In addition to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets, the director is most known for helming the likes of Home Alone, Mrs. Doubtfire, and the Percy Jackson movies.

D is also moving forward with a Percy Jackson TV series, but this reboot of the IP—which promises to be closer to Rick Riordan’s books—won’t involve Columbus. House of Secrets will mark the filmmaker’s first collaboration with the Mouse House’s streaming platform, following his partnership with Netflix on The Christmas Chronicles films, which he wrote and directed.

House of Secrets sounds like it could be another must-see Disney Plus original series for family audiences. Stay tuned for more on this series as and when it comes in.