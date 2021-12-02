This ‘Harry Potter’ star is joining Guillermo Del Toro’s new Netflix show

One of the marquee stars from the Harry Potter movies is joining a new Netflix anthology show called Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the movies, joins Australian actress Essie Davis and English actor Luke Roberts in the show. Cabinet of Curiosities is a collection of stories meant to put a new spin on traditional horror expectations.

Del Toro previously praised Grint’s performance in the Apple series Servant, saying he stole the show with his performance. Grint plays a mentally ill young man whose family is in the throes of a bizarre mourning process in the thriller.

I enjoyed SERVANT completely. Late to the party, but- this is a beautifully crafted, elegant show. Rupert Grint almost steals it, for me- as does the surgical staging and camera work in the M Night Shyamalan episodes. At times it feels like a European / British slow-burn show–but that, to me, is a plus. It is surreal, iconoclastic and insidiously creepy in many small ways that may try the patience of some but felt entirely rewarding to me.

Here’s the official synopsis for Del Toro’s show, courtesy of Nerdist.

In CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original works by del Toro) will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.

Del Toro enlisted fellow directors he admires to take turns directing episodes, including Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Guillermo Navarro (Narcos), and Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight.)

Grint will next appear in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which premieres on HBO Max on the first of the year.