The Mandalorian is simply not the kind of show to indulge romantic interests or do so much as acknowledge them, but you can’t stop a fandom from shipping any more than you can stop the twin suns of Tatooine from setting at the end of every Star Wars trilogy.

In this latest installment of fandom shipping, people are pairing the Armorer with Bo-Katan Kryze after their team-up in the latest Mandalorian episode. “Chapter 21” ended with the Armorer proclaiming the time has come to reclaim Mandalore, and hailing Bo-Katan as their leader in the struggle to come, though surprisingly, the scene that fans are losing their minds over happens earlier on in the episode.

When Bo-Katan is brought to the Armorer, she asks her to remove her helmet. She justifies it by saying that Bo-Katan has walked both worlds, so she is allowed to show her face to the rest of the world. The fandom has somehow taken this way out of context and somehow interpreted it as sexual tension, so now they’re shipping the two characters on social media, and shipping them hard.

#TheMandalorian



the armorer telling bo katan to take off her helmet after caressing her arm in the gayest way possible pic.twitter.com/yxsN6gEYsT — nini *:･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ (@JUlCEANGEL) March 29, 2023

A lot of fans thought the Armorer was also going to take off her helmet and kiss Bo-Katan.

I was expecting the armorer to remove her helmet too and kiss her wtffff the tension — elly | MANDO SPOILERS 💫 (@wizardjarin) March 29, 2023

Armorer: Remove your helmet



Bo-Katan: pic.twitter.com/6gxt1YUvMj — H🅱️O | Childish Latino (@TorriK0) March 29, 2023

This will go down as the scene that launched a thousand fanfics.

The Armorer asking Bo-Katan to remove her helmet 👀 that scene just launched a thousand fanart/fanfics #TheMandalorian — Gianne • #SaveWarriorNun (@BEAUREBAR) March 29, 2023

You could cut the double standard of how the Armorer treated Din Djarin with a knife.

Din Djarin removes his helmet.



Armorer: Boo! Unacceptable! Banished!



Bo-Katan exists, kicking ass and saving foundlings.



Armorer: Damn. That lady is fine as hell. I wanna see her face. pic.twitter.com/HczAo7E3uh — Brittany Melia (@bkmelia8) March 29, 2023

Producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are known for indulging fan whims, so now that the community has spoken, will they expand on the unbelievable chemistry between Bo-Katan and the Armorer?