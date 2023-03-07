This music mogul is a huge ‘Yellowstone’ fan — and we love it

Music, fashion, and enough sparkle to blind you if the light hits it just right — these are some of the things that might initially come to mind when you hear music mogul Rick Ross‘ name. A new accolade we can add to that list is something we can’t get enough of — Yellowstone fan. That’s right, in a series of new shots posted to Rick Ross’ Instagram account today, it looks like he’s the latest to catch the Dutton fever.

Rocking a fit that rivals the cowboy gear of those who call the Yellowstone home, Rick Ross highlights his Dutton-fan status with a pair of golden-yellow shorts to match the brand on his burgundy crewneck, and it is a familiar and beloved one. With the hooked Y in the middle, the rest reads Yellowstone Dutton Ranch — the place we all wish we could call home.

Is it surprising that someone of such an iconic status would be drawn to the realm of the Duttons? Absolutely not; Yellowstone has it all: drama, relationships, familial ties and severances, and trips to the train station; the series is easily one of the most exciting on television now and in recent times. It’s also exciting when we find out that celebrities love the series as much as we all do. In fact, fellow music icon Drake got a pair of Rip Wheeler signed boots for his birthday, and as a fellow Dutton fan, we have to say — birthday gifts don’t get much better than that.

In the snaps posted to Rick Ross’ Instagram stories, it appears he’s filming something new in his best Yellowstone gear. The entrepreneur is always up to something, and you’re not alone if you’ve found yourself wondering how he might end up in the Dutton sphere somehow. We’d love to see Rick Ross rocking a cowboy hat as a Dutton family rival, or better yet, a power player with a plan to finally rid the family of what’s eating it from the inside out.

Of course, that’s all just a dream we’ve newly found ourselves in, but you can’t deny that it wouldn’t be powerful. Speaking of influence, with high stakes and even higher emotions – the Duttons will need all the power they can muster when season five returns this summer for the next set of episodes.

Jamie and Beth have finally drawn the ultimate battle lines, and John Dutton will face his most challenging decision yet: Who can survive? Which of his children will make it to the next stage of life, and who has a one-way ticket to the train station? Only time will tell, but it’s never been more evident that there is no harmony if the Duttons stay as they are now; someone has got to go.