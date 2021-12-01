This new comedy about co-eds is head of the class on streaming

The Sex Lives of College Girls is currently dominating HBO Max.

According to FlixPatrol, the series, which first premiered on the streaming app on Nov. 18, is on HBO Max’s top ten list. Viewers range from various countries, including Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, and many more.

The Sex Lives of College Girls follows four college roommates as they attend New England’s Essex College. Each girl will experience what it means to have a life of freedom while on campus. The show stars Pauline Chalamet as Kimberly Finkle, a work-study student from a predominately white small town in Gilbert, Arizona.

Amrit Kaur plays Bela Malhotra, an Indian-American sex-positive student from New Jersey that wants to become a comedy writer. Reneé Rapp portrays Leighton Murray, a closeted lesbian and a legacy student from New York City. Alyah Chanelle Scott is Whitney Chase, the daughter of a U.S. Senator and a star soccer player from Seattle who is committing an affair with her assistant soccer coach.

The Sex Lives of College Girls, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, also stars Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Lolo Spencer, and Midori Francis. Upon the series premiere, it received positive reviews from critics. The Sex Lives of College Girls got a 95% rating on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the show’s successful first season, no additional details or talk of renewal have been shared.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is now streaming on HBO Max.