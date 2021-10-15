This Site Is Willing To Pay Simpsons Fans Thousands To Binge-Watch The Series

If you are a Simpsons fanatic and are looking to get paid to watch the series, you’re in luck.

A U.K.-based casino site named Platin Casino is searching for a lucky fan who is willing to sacrifice eight weeks of their time to binge-watch all 33 seasons and the 2007 feature film for almost $7000, but there’s a catch.

The catch is that the selected individual is required to watch a minimum of 35.5 hours per week and write an in-depth analysis of standout events in each episode.

The Casino’s goal in hiring a “Simpsons Series Analyst” is to help the company predict what will happen in 2022. Throughout 33 seasons, the series has forecasted significant life events, including the coronavirus pandemic and Donald Trump’s presidency in Season 11’s “Bart to the Future.” Following the analysis, according to Platin Casino’s website, the company will then “compile the events into a list of future predictions with a probability of each one happening.”

Once hired, the candidate will receive the payout of $6,841 as well as the additional $102 to help cover the expenses of a Disney Plus subscription and Wi-Fi services during the duration of the employment period. Other benefits include flexible working hours, remote opportunities, and a weekly snack, Lard Lad Donuts.

All applicants over 18, fluent in English and with solid writing skills, are encouraged to apply. The individual must also have access to a TV and/or laptop. For those who are interested in the opportunity, click this link to apply. The first 32 seasons of The Simpsons are currently available on Disney Plus.